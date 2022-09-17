Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,233,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 416.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.08.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

