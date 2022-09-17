NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.68.

NVDA opened at $131.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.03 and a 200 day moving average of $189.19. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $126.17 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

