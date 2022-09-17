NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Downgraded by TheStreet

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.68.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.98 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $126.17 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.03 and a 200-day moving average of $189.19.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

