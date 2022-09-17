TheStreet Lowers NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.1 %

NVDA stock opened at $131.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $126.17 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.19.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

