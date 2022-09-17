Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 124.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amphenol Stock Performance

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APH opened at $72.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average is $71.77. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

