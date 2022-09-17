Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,060 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $464,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,181 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE ABT opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.27. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.21 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $182.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

