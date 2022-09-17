Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 361 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,951 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,456. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Shares of BMY opened at $71.52 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

