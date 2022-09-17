Amalgamated Bank Has $390.93 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.1% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $390,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 346,521.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,245,457 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 413,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,507,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $718,917,000 after buying an additional 1,120,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $123.53 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.36 and a 200-day moving average of $131.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

