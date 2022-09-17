Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 901 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,079 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.6% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $123.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.36 and a 200-day moving average of $131.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

