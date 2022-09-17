iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,847,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $911,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 24,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

