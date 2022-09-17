Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GD opened at $227.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

