Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

