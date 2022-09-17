The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $108.25 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $185.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

