Bank of New Hampshire Has $537,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in General Dynamics by 21.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $483,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Insider Activity

General Dynamics Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $227.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

