Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $45.57 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

