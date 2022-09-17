Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA opened at $137.74 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $458.50. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.07.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.08.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $5,484,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031,916.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $5,484,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031,916.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,276,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,527,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,699,317.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 653,048 shares of company stock valued at $102,324,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

