Bank of New Hampshire Purchases New Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in General Electric by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $66.39 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.