Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

