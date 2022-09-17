Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 115.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $162.33 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

