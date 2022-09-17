Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $108.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.15 and its 200 day moving average is $114.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $185.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.