Bank of New Hampshire Has $66,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average is $106.60. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.