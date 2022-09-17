Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 29.9% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 282,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,490,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 82,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $194.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.14. The firm has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

