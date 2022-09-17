Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 6,294 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 48,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM opened at $43.71 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.94.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

