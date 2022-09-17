Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Lowered by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,212 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Intel by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,317,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $313,112,000 after acquiring an additional 651,178 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $1,897,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05. The company has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

