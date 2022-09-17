Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,157. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Shares of COF opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.53 and a one year high of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.05.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

