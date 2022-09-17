United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $176.71 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.70. The company has a market capitalization of $153.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

