Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Centene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in Centene by 0.6% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $84.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average is $86.49. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Centene to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.89.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

