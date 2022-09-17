Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 2,950 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,635 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.2% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $28,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after acquiring an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,060,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.04.

NYSE MCD opened at $254.91 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.88. The stock has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

