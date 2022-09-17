UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 651 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,749 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $521.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $487.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.32.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.65.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

