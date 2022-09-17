Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 275 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.9% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

PG stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.40 and a 200-day moving average of $147.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

