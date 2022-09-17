Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 696 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $113.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.47.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

