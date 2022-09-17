Amalgamated Bank Has $11.80 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,752,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $1,693.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,557.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1,467.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,837.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

