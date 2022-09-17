Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.65-$10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.78.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $167.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $440.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.