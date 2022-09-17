The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.75.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

