Apella Capital LLC Sells 2,792 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $104,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSCP opened at $20.27 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.