Apella Capital LLC Has $699,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $129.42 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.03 and its 200-day moving average is $128.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.