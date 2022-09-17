Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.9% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 149.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $165.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.68. The company has a market capitalization of $151.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

