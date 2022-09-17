O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 17.0% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.03 and a 200-day moving average of $189.19. The company has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $126.17 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

