Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 2,310 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MDT opened at $90.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $85.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.32.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

