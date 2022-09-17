Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,625 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.35.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $299.50 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.14 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.63 and a 200-day moving average of $409.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

