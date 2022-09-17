Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $690,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $504.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $529.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.87. The company has a market cap of $223.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

