Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys 62 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,176 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 126,327 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,745,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $504.14 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $223.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $529.83 and its 200 day moving average is $520.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

