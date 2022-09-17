Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Decreased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Zoetis by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 325,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,403,000 after purchasing an additional 80,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $157.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.59 and a 200 day moving average of $174.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

