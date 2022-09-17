Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys 178 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in PepsiCo by 463.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.54. The company has a market cap of $230.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

