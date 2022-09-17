561 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Acquired by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.89.

Shares of CTAS opened at $404.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.13.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

