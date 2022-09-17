Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Has $33,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $343.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

