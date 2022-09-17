Lynch & Associates IN Has $6.36 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.7% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 405.2% during the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 50,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 40,864 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after acquiring an additional 687,571 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $343.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

