Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after buying an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.53 and a twelve month high of $174.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.65 and its 200 day moving average is $119.05.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

