Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.