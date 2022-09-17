TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.60 billion-$49.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.87 billion. TJX Companies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.77-$0.81 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.94.
TJX Companies Stock Performance
NYSE:TJX opened at $64.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.63. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.
Insider Transactions at TJX Companies
In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $407,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 42.5% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
