TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.60 billion-$49.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.87 billion. TJX Companies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.77-$0.81 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.94.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $64.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.63. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $407,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 42.5% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.